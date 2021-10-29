Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

