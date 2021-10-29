RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading 89% Higher Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 90.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 89% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $166.03 million and approximately $34.45 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00262956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00105113 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00126126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002475 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

