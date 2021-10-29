Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

