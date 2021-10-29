Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

