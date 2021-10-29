Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Up 133.1% in October

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the September 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,364.0 days.

RLLWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

RLLWF stock remained flat at $$3.98 during midday trading on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

