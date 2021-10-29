Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

REL stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,264 ($29.58). 2,247,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,026.38. The company has a market capitalization of £43.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

