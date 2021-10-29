Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 102,900 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 31.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 140.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.34.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

