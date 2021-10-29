Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.03 Million Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 304.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

DCO opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

