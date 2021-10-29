Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.33 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 636,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of UDR worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,387,750. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

