Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 13,690 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of Inogen worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inogen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $39.53 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.81 million, a P/E ratio of -329.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

