Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $189.28 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

