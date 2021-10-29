Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 59,100 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.70% of Consolidated Communications worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 112,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,927,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $742.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

