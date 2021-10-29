Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 79,400 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of SailPoint Technologies worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.