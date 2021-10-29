Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 358,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renasant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Renasant worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

