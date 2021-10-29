ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 9%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price was up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 43,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,483,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of $622.85 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.28.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.