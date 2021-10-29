Renishaw (LON:RSW) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price objective on the stock.

RSW opened at GBX 5,060 ($66.11) on Monday. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,093.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,405.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 52 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00.

In related news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

