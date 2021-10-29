Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Repligen worth $68,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Repligen by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Repligen by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $290.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.02 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

