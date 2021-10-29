Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 3,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,654. The company has a market cap of $182.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Republic First Bancorp worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

