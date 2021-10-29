Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

TNL stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

