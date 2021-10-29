Research Analysts Set Expectations for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.45 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $834.60 million, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.