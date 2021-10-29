Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Medpace in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $219.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medpace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Medpace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

