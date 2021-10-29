Restaurant Brands International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

