Reviewing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AvePoint and Ping Identity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ping Identity 0 6 7 1 2.64

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.64%. Ping Identity has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and Ping Identity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A Ping Identity $243.59 million 9.54 -$11.89 million $0.17 166.47

Ping Identity has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint N/A -694.22% -9.84% Ping Identity -11.55% -0.46% -0.35%

Risk and Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping Identity has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ping Identity beats AvePoint on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

