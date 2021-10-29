Reviewing Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonova and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 4 5 0 2.56 Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.90%. Given Zynex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Sonova.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Risk and Volatility

Sonova has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonova and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.82 billion 9.52 $630.15 million $1.66 51.20 Zynex $80.12 million 5.36 $9.07 million $0.26 47.54

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. Zynex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynex beats Sonova on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

