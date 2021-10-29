Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,510 shares of company stock valued at $86,168,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

