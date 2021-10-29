Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 77.6% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00096901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.51 or 1.00013980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.99 or 0.07048154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

