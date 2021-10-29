Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Rexel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

