Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RBBN opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 327,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

