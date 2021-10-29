Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $787.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.