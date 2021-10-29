Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,120. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ribbon Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

