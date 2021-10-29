Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.11. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 7,402 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $787.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

