Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.11. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 7,402 shares.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $787.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
