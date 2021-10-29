Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,682,064 shares.The stock last traded at $65.15 and had previously closed at $66.03.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.