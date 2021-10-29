Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 563,490 shares.The stock last traded at $67.24 and had previously closed at $67.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

