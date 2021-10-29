Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Riverview Bancorp worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

