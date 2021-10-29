Rivetz Achieves Market Cap of $317,138.74 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $317,138.74 and $8.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00234647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00099659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

