Robert W. Baird Boosts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $38.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:PACK opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -234.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ranpak by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308,389 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Ranpak by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ranpak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

