Robert W. Baird Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $140.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70, a PEG ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

