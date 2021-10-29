Robert W. Baird Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $657.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $635.00 to $657.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $618.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $627.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after buying an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

