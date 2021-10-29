Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98.
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
