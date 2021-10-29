Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

