Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $84.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Roblox stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,704,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,967 shares of company stock worth $50,574,052.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

