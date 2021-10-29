Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$69.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.79.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE RCI.B opened at C$57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.41. The company has a market cap of C$28.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$53.63 and a 1 year high of C$67.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.