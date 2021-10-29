Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rollins in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 61.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rollins by 5.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

