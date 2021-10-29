Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.45. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,066. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

