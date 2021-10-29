Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.