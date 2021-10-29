Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.87 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

