Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 87,105 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.45% of The Hershey worth $161,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

