Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.19.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.85 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.48 and a 1 year high of C$17.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.