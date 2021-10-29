Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$53.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.14.

HCG stock opened at C$40.22 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$22.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

