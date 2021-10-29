Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $197.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

