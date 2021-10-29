Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $197.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.
NYSE HSY opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71.
In other The Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
