Royal Bank of Canada Buys 773,340 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 773,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of The Southern worth $195,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $5,517,389 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

